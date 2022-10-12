Niobio One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.00 (NBR)

Niobio (NBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Niobio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Niobio has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Niobio has a market capitalization of $2,793.82 and $25.00 worth of Niobio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobio alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00020830 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Niobio’s total supply is 210,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,434 coins. Niobio’s official website is niobio.org. Niobio’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio

According to CryptoCompare, “Niobio (NBR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate NBR through the process of mining. Niobio has a current supply of 210,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Niobio is 0.01314775 USD and is down -8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://niobio.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.