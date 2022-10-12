NiSource (NYSE:NI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.17

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 167041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in NiSource by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.5% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.