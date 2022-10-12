Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Shares Down 1.2%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 7,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 8,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKRKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($13.06) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €17.00 ($17.35) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.