North Atlantic Acquisition (NASDAQ:NAAC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 160,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

North Atlantic Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North Atlantic Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 5.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 60.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 4.9% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Acquisition Company Profile

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

