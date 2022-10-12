North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 982 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,511 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in NIKE by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 3,907 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.