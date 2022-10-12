North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $438,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 493.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 591,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,210,000 after purchasing an additional 492,146 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 132,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

