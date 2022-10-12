North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

