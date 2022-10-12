North Star Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $525,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47.

