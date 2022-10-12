North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.