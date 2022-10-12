North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 755 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,977,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

YUM opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.