North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at $414,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at $414,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,397 shares of company stock worth $2,473,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

DNA opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.