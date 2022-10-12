Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Northeast Community Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 7,500.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

NECB opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northeast Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.