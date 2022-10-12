Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.44.

A number of research firms have commented on NPIFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0758 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

