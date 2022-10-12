Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.91.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.31. The stock had a trading volume of 832,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.44 and its 200 day moving average is $468.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

