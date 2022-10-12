Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 9.4 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 1,390,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,794,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

