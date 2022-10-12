NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:XSNX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. NovAccess Global has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.75.

Get NovAccess Global alerts:

NovAccess Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.