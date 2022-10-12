Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.99

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.99 and last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 23268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVZMY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

