NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

TIP stock opened at $105.51 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.