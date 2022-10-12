Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NUE opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,537,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 76,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

