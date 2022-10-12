NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NS opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 109.64% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NuStar Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 110,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $1,743,827.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,014,333 shares in the company, valued at $158,326,604.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 453,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 506,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.