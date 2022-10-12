NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUVA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.
NuVasive Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NUVA opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $14,490,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 19.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 701,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after purchasing an additional 111,871 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 56,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
