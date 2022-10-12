NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUVA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NUVA opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $14,490,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 19.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 701,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after purchasing an additional 111,871 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 56,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.