Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

