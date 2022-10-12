Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCAGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

