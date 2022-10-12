Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.92.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
