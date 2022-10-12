Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE JEMD opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $7.97.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
