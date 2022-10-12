Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NKG opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
