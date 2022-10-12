Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 70.5% in September

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 530.6% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 190,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 160,203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 250,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. 595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,814. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

