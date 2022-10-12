Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
