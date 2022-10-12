Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 70.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

