Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NPV opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

