Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NPV opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.41.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
