Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Lowered to $48.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 80.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.87.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 51.55. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Equities analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $48,234,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $38,688,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $25,542,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

