NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NVE Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13. NVE has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $75.50.
NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%.
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
