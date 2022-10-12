NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVE Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13. NVE has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $75.50.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 97.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in NVE in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVE by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NVE in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NVE by 10.9% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

