nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $91,151,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $17,477,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in nVent Electric by 2,656.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,399. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.36.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

