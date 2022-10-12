NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $248.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.12. 1,102,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,677,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $289.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.61. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $112.83 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

