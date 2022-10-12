NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $279.94 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $42.45 or 0.00222773 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $279.94 million and approximately $3.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,064.30 or 1.00038480 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00040909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022883 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 42.35974015 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.