NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $150.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as low as $140.15 and last traded at $141.63, with a volume of 60023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.75.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average is $170.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

