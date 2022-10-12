NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.13. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

