O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

O-I Glass Price Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 405,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 472,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

