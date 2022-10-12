O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in O-I Glass by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 472,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in O-I Glass by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 7.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 315.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 206,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

