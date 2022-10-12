O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

O2Micro International Price Performance

Shares of OIIM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,170. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O2Micro International

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 144.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 91,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after buying an additional 1,118,132 shares during the last quarter.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

