Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $305,487,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,101,000 after buying an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

VRSK stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

