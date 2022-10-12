Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,018,371,000 after purchasing an additional 385,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in LKQ by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,889,000 after acquiring an additional 605,082 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in LKQ by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,155,000 after acquiring an additional 649,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 0.1 %

LKQ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. 9,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.37.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.