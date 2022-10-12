Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. YETI accounts for 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in YETI by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in YETI by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE YETI traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,750. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.49.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

