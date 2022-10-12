Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicell worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 164.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 20.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 21.2% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,400. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.23.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

