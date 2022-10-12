Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $121.51. 1,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,531. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.05.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
