Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.83.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $121.51. 1,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,531. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.