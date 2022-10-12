Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $883,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 209,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $2,687,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,518. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GO traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,257. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

