Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 411 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.29.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $728.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,410. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $712.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $675.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

