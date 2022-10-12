Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $56,217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 595.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,281 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 19.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 459,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $8,475,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

