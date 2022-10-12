Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $20,834,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $272.29. 1,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.21 and its 200 day moving average is $236.67. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

