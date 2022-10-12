Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.54

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 61658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

