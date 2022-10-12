Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 23,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $866.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.66. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at $952,675.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

