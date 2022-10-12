Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OSEC opened at GBX 60 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £87.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.92. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 52 week low of GBX 59 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.12).

About Octopus AIM VCT 2

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

