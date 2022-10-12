Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OSEC opened at GBX 60 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £87.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.92. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 52 week low of GBX 59 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.12).
About Octopus AIM VCT 2
