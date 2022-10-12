Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Achieves $690,633.82

Odyssey (OCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $690,633.82 and $169,153.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is https://reddit.com/r/odysseyocn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/ocn. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @odysseyocn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey (OCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Odyssey has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Odyssey is 0.00008192 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $137,421.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.ocnex.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

